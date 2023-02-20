Eureka and Fieldcrest each won a regional championship. The Knights got the better of Seneca 36-25 in the title game Thursday at Wilmington, while the host Hornets overcame a large first period deficit to force overtime and shocked Canton 61-55 Friday evening.

Elsewhere, Elmwood eliminated Roanoke-Benson 55-42 in the Illini Bluffs Regional Feb. 14 at Glasford. Lexi Weldon had 15 points, while Maggie Luginbuhl contributed 12 for the Rockets (19-12).

Seneca-Fieldcrest

The Knights (30-3) were held to their lowest scoring total of the season, but was carried by their defense. Fieldcrest limited the Irish to just seven points in the opening half, as they led by 13 at 20-7. Their advantage stayed at 13 at 32-19 after three quarters.

Kaitlin White was the game’s high scorer with 15 points. It was the 10th time Fieldcrest has held an opponent to 25 points or fewer and their third victory against Seneca in as many outings.

Canton-Eureka

At the close of the opening stanza, the Hornets (25-8) trailed 19-8. They eventually rallied and triggered an extra four-minute session knotted at 51. Ellie Cahill poured in 28 points, as she exceeded 2,000 for her prep career. Ella Ausmus had 18 points and Sophie Mussleman chipped in with 10.

The Knights took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara in Tuesday’s Coal City Sectional, while Eureka battled Sherrard at Rockridge. The sectional finals at the respective sites are set for this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: Fieldcrest posted their second consecutive 30-plus win season with their fourth straight regional title all under the direction of head coach Mitch Neally. The Knights’ previous low output was 38 in their first blemish on Jan. 3 in a 10-point setback to host Petersburg Porta/AC Central. The Hornets won their fifth regional under Jerry Prina and 18th in program history.