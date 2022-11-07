Local squads see seasons end

The Eureka football and Fieldcrest volleyball teams were eliminated from further competition this past week.

In Wednesday’s Prairie Central Sectional final at Fairbury, Illinois Valley Central (36-3-1) knocked off Fieldcrest 25-16, 25-22. On Saturday, Eureka nearly overcame a three score deficit in an 18-16 loss to Williamsville in a windy second round of the three A playoffs at Paul Jenkins Field.

Fieldcrest-IVC

Kaylin Rients finished with a team-high eight kills, while Allie Wiesenhofer checked in with five. Kaitlin White amassed 10 assists, while Macy Gochanour was next with eight. Wiesenhofer and Carolyn Megow each had six digs for the Knights (29-5).

Purdue recruit Kenna Wollard’s 15 kills paced the Grey Ghosts. She tacked on 24 more kills in a 14-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Pleasant Plains in Friday’s Maroa-Forsyth Supersectional to advance to this weekend’s two A Final Four to be held at CEFCU Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Eureka-Williamsville

The Hornets’ defense held a high-powered Bullets’ offense well under their seasonal average of 44.5 points per game.

Eureka (8-3) trailed 18-0 at halftime before they struck for two touchdowns with 93 seconds of each other in the fourth quarter. Jake Morin fired a 26-yard TD to Drew Dingledine and Mason Boles ran in the two-point conversion, On their offensive next series, Dingledine hauled in a six-yarder from Morin. Carson Gold caught a Morin pass for the two-point conversion to get within 18-16 with five minutes and 29 seconds left.

Williamsville (10-1) was able to vanquish the final 3:36 off of the clock, which included two huge third down conversions courtesy of the feet of quarterback Jake Seman. He finished with 150 yards passing and 67 yards on the ground.

Four of Morin’s eight completions and 44 of 64 yards went to Dingledine. Austin Wiegand intercepted a Seman pass deep in Hornets’ territory late in the first half to keep the score at 18-0.

The Bullets hit the road this Saturday to take on Olympia in the quarterfinals.

In other playoff contests from around the Heart of Illinois Conference:

Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0) 58, Salt Fork 20

Tri-Valley (9-2) 28, Wilmington 21

Notes: R/L hosts Tuscola in one A this weekend. T-V enacted revenge on the Wildcats, who defeated the Vikings 42-14 in the semifinals, on their way to the two A title in 2021. T-V entertains Knoxville in the quarters this Saturday.