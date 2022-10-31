Local runners to flock to Detweiller

Maple Lane Country Club was the venue for Saturday’s Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional. The Eureka boys, backed by an individual win from Charlie Bardwell (15 minutes, 33 point 25 seconds over three miles), placed second to U-High. Bardwell was followed to the finish line by Carson Lehman (ninth), Andrew Perry (20th), Brady Monk (21st) and Tucker Hinkle (33rd). Colin Delagrange of Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ended up 16th and also advanced. El Paso-Gridley, E/B and Williamsville were the other team qualifiers.

The Eureka girls took second behind Pleasant Plains and followed by E/B, Olympia and EP-G. Laurel Munson placed ninth to lead the Hornets along with Meika Bender (17th), Natali Roth (31st), Adeline Hubert (37th) and Naomi Wegner (48th). LWRB’s Elly Heineke, who finished 17th, was the 10th and final qualifier amongst individuals not on one of the five qualifying teams, to extend her season.

State competition is set for this Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The girls’ race will begin at nine followed by the boys at 10 a.m.