 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Local runners to flock to Detweiller

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Maple Lane Country Club was the venue for Saturday’s Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional. The Eureka boys, backed by an individual win from Charlie Bardwell (15 minutes, 33 point 25 seconds over three miles), placed second to U-High. Bardwell was followed to the finish line by Carson Lehman (ninth), Andrew Perry (20th), Brady Monk (21st) and Tucker Hinkle (33rd). Colin Delagrange of Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ended up 16th and also advanced. El Paso-Gridley, E/B and Williamsville were the other team qualifiers.

The Eureka girls took second behind Pleasant Plains and followed by E/B, Olympia and EP-G. Laurel Munson placed ninth to lead the Hornets along with Meika Bender (17th), Natali Roth (31st), Adeline Hubert (37th) and Naomi Wegner (48th). LWRB’s Elly Heineke, who finished 17th, was the 10th and final qualifier amongst individuals not on one of the five qualifying teams, to extend her season.

State competition is set for this Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The girls’ race will begin at nine followed by the boys at 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio ticketed for the postseason

Trio ticketed for the postseason

Three ex-area coaches have guided his respective programs to the prep football playoffs. In five A, former Eureka coach and Metamora native Jo…

Eureka nudges out DCM

Despite dropping the opening set Monday night, Eureka rallied to take out Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the Tremont Regional.

Knights fall to the Turks

Knights fall to the Turks

Despite a season-high 300 yards of total offense, Fieldcrest was on the short end of a 20-6 score to Heart of Illinois Conference large divisi…

Eureka nudges out DCM

Eureka nudges out DCM

Despite dropping the opening set Monday night, Eureka rallied to take out Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the Tremont Regional.

Fieldcrest takes down Tremont

Fieldcrest takes down Tremont

Fieldcrest upended Tremont 27-15, 25-19 on Saturday evening in the third place match of the McLean County tournament at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

R-B tames TCC neighbor

R-B tames TCC neighbor

Roanoke-Benson handed Lowpoint-Washburn a 25-13, 25-17 setback in Tri-County Conference action on Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News