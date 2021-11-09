Local runners have profitable day

PEORIA – The final meet of the cross country season took place Saturday morning at Detweiller Park in the form of the state finals. In one A, the Eureka girls placed third to acquire a trophy behind Tolono Unity and Winnebago, respectively.

“It was something that we had set as a goal and to go out and do it, so excited,” commented Hornets’ coach Olivia Morris.

Bradley University recruit Anna Perry finished fourth and was joined with all-state honors by teammate Laurel Munson (18th). Any individual who placed in the top 25 was tabbed all-state.

Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger ran a personal-best time of 14 minutes 58 point five seconds over three miles to finish seventh, as he was one of eight to go below 15.

“We knew that was a possibility,” said Knights’ coach Carol Bauer of getting under that standard. “One of our goals from the beginning of the season was to be top 10 at state and also target Brian Peterson’s school record of 14:53.”

Grayslake Central (two A) and Elmhurst York (three A) were the other team winners for the girls, while Chicago Latin (one A), Oak Park Fenwick (two A) and Orland Park Sandburg (three A) were victors for the boys.

Notes: The trophy is the fourth for Eureka in program history. They were the titlist in ‘18 as well as runner-up in 1999 and ’07. Stoeger’s time was second fastest in program history. Peterson placed second in ‘07 in the aforementioned 14:53, four seconds in back of Parker Thompson of Tremont. Other Eureka finishers included Gabe Gerber (189th), Brady Monk (192nd), Elle Hoffman (202nd) and Sophia Musselman (234th).

