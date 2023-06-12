PONTIAC – Rivals yet again Saturday at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games, Ellie Cahill and Ashlyn May will finally be teammates when next they meet.

“I was actually supposed to be on the North team originally then I got switched to the South,” said Cahill, the recent Eureka graduate after the South defeated the North 87-74 in the one/two A game. “So, I was sad I was not going to play with her. But, we have four more years, so it’s OK.”

Cahill and Fieldcrest’s May, fierce but friendly rivals in the Heart of Illinois Conference, will be teammates at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington for the coming season.

“I guess they wanted us to compete one last time against each other,” said May.

With both the Hornets and Knights threats to advance well into the two postseason the past few years, Cahill and May had several tight games in league play as well as in the McLean County tournament.

“At first, I did not really pay attention to her. But once we started becoming closer and talking to each other, the rivalry became more not serious, but we both want to win in the end when it’s Eureka versus Fieldcrest," May said.

Cahill scored 12 points for the South, while May had six for the North. Also on the North squad and another IWU recruit was Elmwood’s Liv Meyers. A teammate of Cahill’s on the South was future Titans’ player Anna Beyers of Pana. A fifth IWU recruit, Normal Community’s Sophia Feeney, was part of the South team in the three/four A contest.

Kaylee Niebrugge of Teutopolis was the South Most Valuable Player (MVP) after she tossed in 17 points. Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Addison Swadinsky played, but did not score. For the North, MVP honors went to Winnebago’s Campbell Schrank, who led her squad with 12 points. Ella Grundstrom of Byron added 10 and Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco nine. Elyssa Stenger of Central Catholic did not score. The North holds a five to four edge in the all-time series.

Three/four A girls

The South prevailed for the second time in nine games with a 79-73 win. Norah Gumm of Waterloo was the South MVP after she scored 14 points. Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly of O’Fallon also scored 14. Sophia Loden of Mascoutah chipped in 13 and Syracuse recruit Alyssa Latham of Homewood-Flossmoor had 12.

South MVP honors went to Duke-bound Jordan Wood of Mundelein Carmel Catholic, as she finished with 24 points, while Grayslake North’s Peyton Gerdes had 11. Feeney and Normal West's Ashley Wilcox played for the South and did not score.

One/two A boys

The North rolled to a 71-49 lead at halftime and secured a 132-107 victory to improve its margin in the all-time series to 27-22. Princeton’s Grady Thompson scored 24 points and was named North MVP. David Douglas Jr. of Yorkville Christian had 21 points, Xavier Nesbitt of Chicago Lab 14 and Pecatonica’s Korbin Gann and Fulton’s Ethan Price 11 each. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Jakson Baber scored five and Wyatt Thompson of Dwight four for the North.

The nod for South MVP went to Nashville’s Bennett Briles with 16 points. The Waterloo Gibault duo of Kaden Augustine and Kameron Hanvey added 12 and 11, respectively.

Three/four A boys

The South extended a 62-56 lead at intermission to 96-80 before the North rallied within 115-110. Logan Sluder of Normal West connected on three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help the South hang on for a 122-117 victory.

“It’s fun playing with some new guys,” Sluder said. “Obviously, everybody out here is great. It’s good to get a good win.”

Sluder finished with seven points and West teammate Kylen Smith had four.

George Bellevue of Lincoln-Way East was South MVP after he amassed 22 points. Zach Hawkinson of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered 18 points, Mike’Quese Taylor of Peoria Central 13 and Peoria Manual’s Louis Bailey and Peoria Richwoods’ Marquel Newsome 12 apiece.

“We’re the little guys, I guess you could say,” said Sluder of the South, which moved within 28-20 in the all-time series. “But, we beat them. It’s a good feeling.”

Ben Oosterbaan of Hinsdale Central, who will play baseball at the University of Michigan, scored 24 points and was North MVP. Aurora Marmion’s Collin Wainscott paced the North with 26, and Alex Engro of Willmette Loyola Academy had 15.