Late score sends T-V past Hornets

102022-wcj-spt-eurekafootball

BLOCKED PATH – Austin Wiegand of Eureka gets ready to make a tackle on Tri-Valley’s Andy Knox on Friday night. The Vikings scored with under a minute left and won 6-0.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

A total of three fumbles took place over a four-play span in the fourth quarter on Friday evening largely due to the horrendous weather conditions. Unfortunately for Eureka, two of those came on their side. Host Tri-Valley turned one of the two into the game’s lone score in a 6-0 victory at Downs. That gave the Vikings (7-1, 4-0) a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference large division title.

After the teams exchanged turnovers, the Hornets (6-2, 3-1) coughed up their third fumble of the game deep in their own territory. T-V took over at the Eureka 13 and two plays later, quarterback Andy Knox found the end zone from nine yards out with 43.5 seconds left. The guests’ offense was limited to just 36 yards of total offense.

Noah Dillman and Ben Jablonski each had a fumble recovery for the Hornets.

In other week eight contests from around the HOIC:

El Paso-Gridley (6-2) 34, Tremont (1-7) 8

Ridgeview/Lexington (8-0) 41, Heyworth (2-6) 6

Morrison 56, Le Roy (3-5) 6

Forreston 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-5) 12

Notes: Eureka was held off the scoreboard for the first time since September 23, 2016, a 14-0 home defeat to GCMS. That is a span of 58 games.

