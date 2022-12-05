Knights weather the Storm

A fast start propelled Fieldcrest to a 63-34 victory over Bureau Valley on Saturday in the Colmone Classic at Spring Valley Hall.

Elsewhere, a bucket right before the final buzzer gave Tri-Valley a 47-45 victory over Fieldcrest in the home and Heart of Illinois Conference debut on Friday. Connor Reichman tallied 16 points. In the season and league opener on Nov. 29, the Knights fell 66-57 at Lexington.

BV-Fieldcrest

The Knights (1-2) held the Storm without a field goal the entire first quarter, as they staked themselves to an 18-1 lead.

Reichman was the game’s high scorer with 17 points. He was followed by Parker Sidebottom with 10 points.

Fieldcrest-Lexington

The Knights were outscored 24 to 11 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Brady Ruestman finished with a team-high 15 points, while Reichman (13) and Dallas Cook (11) also scored in double figures.

Fieldcrest met Pontiac last night to wrap up pool play in the Colmone Classic. The event concludes on Saturday.