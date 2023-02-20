Fieldcrest wrapped up Heart of Illinois Conference play with a 9-3 record after a 69-31 victory over guest Fisher on Friday. Landon Modro tossed in 17 points, while Brady Ruestman followed with 11 for the Knights (23-9).

In Saturday’s Seneca Regional, El Paso-Gridley handed the Knights a 57-49 home setback. Back in regular season action, guest Eureka knocked off the Knights 52-39 on Feb. 14 to acquire the McLean County traveling trophy.

EP-G/Fieldcrest

The Knights closed a 29-19 halftime deficit to a penny at 41-40 after three quarters. Ruestman paced the hosts with 17 points.

Micah Meiss, the son of Titans’ head coach Nathaniel Meiss, went 16 of 18 at the free throw line and finished with 26 points. The Knights had won the previous three meetings against EP-G by an average of 17 points.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Knights led 34-30 after three, but were outscored 22 to five over the final eight minutes. Jordan Heider (11) and Nathan Cook (10) each scored in double figures.

Notes: This is the 19th time Fieldcrest has amassed 20 or more wins in a season. Eighteen of those were under former Hall of Fame head coach Matt Winkler, while Jeremy Hahn now has one. Nathaniel Meiss celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday.