Fieldcrest recorded a 5-4 walk-off victory Monday over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Ridgeview at the middle school.

Elsewhere, Tri-Valley dealt the Knights a 9-6 setback Friday in Downs. Fieldcrest fell 7-2 to Hall Saturday at Spring Valley’s Kirby Park. Eureka jumped out fast en route to a 15-4 victory over the Knights Wednesday at the middle school. It was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Ridgeview-Fieldcrest

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Eli Gerdes hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the Mustangs’ infield and allowed Colton Perry to come home with the tie-breaking run for the Knights (2-6, 2-2). Koltin Kearfott had three of the six Fieldcrest hits.

Jordan Heider tossed a complete game to improve to 2-1.

Fieldcrest/T-V

A six-run bottom of the fourth propelled the Vikings, who trailed 6-3 at the time.

Heider sprayed the ball around the diamond to the tune of four hits. Lucas Anson followed with two. Kearfott fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Fieldcrest/SVH

A one-all tie dissolved in the third, as the Red Devils scored three times.

Layten Gerdes, who dipped to 0-2 with the loss, had two of the guests’ four hits.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

Before the Knights got to hit, they trailed 7-0. The guests ended up scoring the game’s initial 15 runs. Zach Johnson had a run-scoring single, while Heider suffered the loss.

Fieldcrest entertained Heyworth yesterday from the middle school. The Knights hit the road this Friday for a 4:30 p.m. matchup against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Notes: Fieldcrest likely headed to the Eureka Regional.