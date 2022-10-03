Knights to play this weekend

MINONK – Fieldcrest will wait until Saturday to put on the football pads, as the Knights embark on a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride to near the Wisconsin border for a 2 p.m. kickoff with Stockton at John O’Boyle Stadium.

According to Fieldcrest head coach Nick Meyer, the lengthy trip should not be a huge problem.

“If it was a Friday and we were in school all day and then had to go up there then it might be,” he pointed out, “We’ve done it before at ISU (Illinois State University) a couple of times. I do not think it will be an issue. We’ll have an extra day of practice to prepare.”

The Blackhawks, members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, enter with a record of 2-4. They use the double wing-T and have scored 138 points with 64 of those in a week five rout of West Carroll.

As with most run-first offenses, they do not go to the air too often, something the Fieldcrest defense will try to trigger.

“That’s the goal,” said Meyer. “You have to try to find what they do not like to do.”

Senior Parker Luke and junior Karl Hubb are wingbacks, while the fullback is senior Jace Phillips. Another senior, 6-foot-3 senior Riley Schultz, is a receiver.

Stockton, who employs a 3-4 and 3-5-3 scheme on defense, has surrendered 168 points. They have allowed 40 or more to three opponents (Forreston, Galena and Fulton).

As a whole, the NUIC does not air it out that much so the Knights will try to test the Blackhawks’ secondary.

“Hopefully, we can hang our hat on that,” Meyer commented. “We saw West Carroll throw it around a little bit and had some success.”

Matt Leitzen is in his third season at his alma mater with an 8-12 record. He is 32-38 in seven years on the prep sidelines. Stockton went 3-6 in 2021 that included a 61-6 road win over the Knights in the lone meeting between the programs.

Notes: Stockton’s home is named after their former Hall of Fame coach, who was at the helm for 35 years (1963 to ’97) and compiled a 279-74-1 record. The Blackhawks made 18 playoff appearances and were two A champions in ’78 and captured one A honors in ’91. They were also two A runner-up in ’75 and ’77. According to Meyer, Aiden Hurd (concussion) is unlikely to play.