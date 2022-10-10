Knights to play on turf versus DCM

MINONK – For the second time this season, Fieldcrest will get the opportunity to play on the artificial turf, as they head to Jim McDonald Field to take on Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“It’s always exciting,” commented Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer, “They have great facilities for a small school. It definitely feels like a different type of game.”

Kick off for the Heart of Illinois Conference large division matchup is set for Friday at 7 p.m. The Chiefs (3-4, 1-2) have won three in a row since an 0-4 start and must be victorious over their last two games to have a shot at a playoff berth. They sit with 35 points and are projected to be in the mid-40 range, which will be more than enough for an at-large bid.

“We saw Dee Mack’s schedule and they were 0-4,” Meyer said, “They were probably the best 0-4 team in the state. They played some really good teams Ridgeview/Lexington, Tri-Valley, Ottawa Marquette and El Paso-Gridley. They’re well-coached. They have about 50 kids in the program so they’ll be fresh,”

DCM uses the wing-T on offense. Senior running back Lucas Blumeyer has rushed for 527 yards, 234 of which came this past week in a 44-6 triumph at Le Roy. Junior ballcarrier Brent Denniston has gained over 300 yards.

“They’re pretty creative with it even though most people think it’s a boring offense,” said Meyer. “They’ll do wildcat, they’ll use two quarterbacks. You have to be ready for anything.”

Dee Mack shifts between a 3-4 and 3-5-3 on defense. Denniston is a linebacker, while Blumeyer starts in the secondary. Senior lineman Connor Huff has a team-high 57 tackles. The most points they have allowed in a game is 33. They have forced eight takeaways.

Cody Myers is in his third season at DCM with a 10-12 record and 20-29 overall in seven years. The Chiefs went 7-4 in 2021, which ended with a 42-0 loss on the road to T-V in the second round of two A playoffs. DCM blanked the Knights 36-0 a season ago to up their lead in the all-time series to 15-12.

Notes: This will be the Chiefs’ fifth and final home game although one was a forfeit victory over Fisher. They have split the four contests at JMF. According to Meyer, junior Aiden Hurd (concussion) is doubtful for Friday.