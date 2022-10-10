 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Knights to play on turf versus DCM

MINONK – For the second time this season, Fieldcrest will get the opportunity to play on the artificial turf, as they head to Jim McDonald Field to take on Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“It’s always exciting,” commented Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer, “They have great facilities for a small school. It definitely feels like a different type of game.”

Kick off for the Heart of Illinois Conference large division matchup is set for Friday at 7 p.m. The Chiefs (3-4, 1-2) have won three in a row since an 0-4 start and must be victorious over their last two games to have a shot at a playoff berth. They sit with 35 points and are projected to be in the mid-40 range, which will be more than enough for an at-large bid.

“We saw Dee Mack’s schedule and they were 0-4,” Meyer said, “They were probably the best 0-4 team in the state. They played some really good teams Ridgeview/Lexington, Tri-Valley, Ottawa Marquette and El Paso-Gridley. They’re well-coached. They have about 50 kids in the program so they’ll be fresh,”

DCM uses the wing-T on offense. Senior running back Lucas Blumeyer has rushed for 527 yards, 234 of which came this past week in a 44-6 triumph at Le Roy. Junior ballcarrier Brent Denniston has gained over 300 yards.

“They’re pretty creative with it even though most people think it’s a boring offense,” said Meyer. “They’ll do wildcat, they’ll use two quarterbacks. You have to be ready for anything.”

Dee Mack shifts between a 3-4 and 3-5-3 on defense. Denniston is a linebacker, while Blumeyer starts in the secondary. Senior lineman Connor Huff has a team-high 57 tackles. The most points they have allowed in a game is 33. They have forced eight takeaways.

Cody Myers is in his third season at DCM with a 10-12 record and 20-29 overall in seven years. The Chiefs went 7-4 in 2021, which ended with a 42-0 loss on the road to T-V in the second round of two A playoffs. DCM blanked the Knights 36-0 a season ago to up their lead in the all-time series to 15-12.

Notes: This will be the Chiefs’ fifth and final home game although one was a forfeit victory over Fisher. They have split the four contests at JMF. According to Meyer, junior Aiden Hurd (concussion) is doubtful for Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R-B boys ticketed for the big show

R-B boys ticketed for the big show

For the first time in program history, Roanoke-Benson will compete in the small school state golf tournament. The Rockets nabbed the third and…

Eureka secures postseason berth

Eureka secures postseason berth

While they did allow points for the first time since the season opener, Eureka kept Heart of Illinois Conference large division rival and host…

R-B/E edges fellow co-op

A goal from Jackson Beer off an assist from Isaiah Beyer was the difference for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (7-8-1) in a 1-0 victory over guest DePu…

R-B/E edges fellow co-op

R-B/E edges fellow co-op

A goal from Jackson Beer off an assist from Isaiah Beyer was the difference for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (7-8-1) in a 1-0 victory over guest DePu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News