 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Knights tip Olympia in OT

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

It took an extra four minutes, but Fieldcrest handed host Olympia a 63-59 loss Dec. 13 in rural Stanford.

Elsewhere, the Knights outlasted guest Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 71-67 on Friday.

Fieldcrest-Olympia

The Knights (5-4) came back from a 28-21 halftime deficit to eventually trigger overtime at 55-all.

Landon Modro led the way with 18 points followed by Connor Reichman (13) and Brady Ruestman (12).

BCCA-Fieldcrest

The Knights trailed after each of the first three periods, but they were able to come out on top for their fourth straight win. Modro fired in 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Reichman (13) and Ruestman (12).

Fieldcrest returns to Heart of Illinois Conference competition Tuesday as Flanagan-Cornell comes to visit for a 7 p.m. tip.

Notes: The Knights face Aurora Christian at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the State Farm Holiday Classic from Normal West. AC is seeded second out of 16 teams behind St. Joseph-Ogden. Fieldcrest is likely ticketed to Seneca, one of four regional feeders into the Herscher Sectional. The others are Bismarck-Henning, Momence and Prairie Central.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slow start plagues Eureka

A bad first quarter did Eureka in, as guest Mahomet-Seymour upended the Hornets 46-37 on Thursday night. Eureka (8-4) fell behind 15-2 at the …

R-B posts road triumph

Roanoke-Benson used a 24-point fourth period to defeat Tri-County Conference host Ottawa Marquette 54-44 Monday evening. The Rockets (7-4, 5-1…

Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest doubled by Heart of Illinois Conference host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38 Monday evening. The Knights opened a 24-4 lead after t…

Fieldcrest remains atop the HOIC

Fieldcrest moved to 6-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 65-26 win over Ridgeview Thursday in Colfax. In the process, the Knights (…

Eureka holds off Chiefs

Eureka saw a double-digit halftime advantage nearly dissolve, but they warded off Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52-49…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News