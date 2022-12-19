Knights tip Olympia in OT

It took an extra four minutes, but Fieldcrest handed host Olympia a 63-59 loss Dec. 13 in rural Stanford.

Elsewhere, the Knights outlasted guest Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 71-67 on Friday.

Fieldcrest-Olympia

The Knights (5-4) came back from a 28-21 halftime deficit to eventually trigger overtime at 55-all.

Landon Modro led the way with 18 points followed by Connor Reichman (13) and Brady Ruestman (12).

BCCA-Fieldcrest

The Knights trailed after each of the first three periods, but they were able to come out on top for their fourth straight win. Modro fired in 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Reichman (13) and Ruestman (12).

Fieldcrest returned to Heart of Illinois Conference competition Tuesday as Flanagan-Cornell came to visit. The Knights face Aurora Christian at 8 p.m. next Tuesday in the State Farm Holiday Classic from Normal West. AC is seeded second out of 16 teams behind St. Joseph-Ogden.

Notes: The Knights are likely ticketed to Seneca, one of four regional feeders into the Herscher Sectional. The others are Bismarck-Henning, Momence and Prairie Central.