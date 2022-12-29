Knights surprise AC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOING UP – Landon Modro of Fieldcrest prepares a shot as he is defended by U-High’s Mason Funk in the quarterfinal round of the State Farm Holiday Classic Wednesday evening at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. The Knights lost 58-28.

Fieldcrest used the third quarter to spring a 40-37 upset of Aurora Christian at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at Normal West.

In other games, the Knights played U-High close for a half before the Pioneers pulled away for a 58-28 verdict in a Dec. 28 quarterfinal at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Kankakee Bishop McNamara handed the Knights a 64-42 defeat Thursday afternoon at Shirk.

The Knights (7-6) outscored the Eagles 13 to one in the period to take a 33-28 lead. Brady Ruestman had a game-high 14 points.

AC entered with a record of 11-2.

The Knights were within striking distance, as they trailed just 22-21 at intermission before U-H outscored them 36 to seven in the second half.

Landon Modro scored a team-high 13 points.

A 12 to four second period helped the Irish build a 28-14 advantage at the break. Modro led the way with 19 points.

The Knights took on El Paso-Gridley Thursday evening at Normal West. Fieldcrest heads to Le Roy to face the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Panthers this Friday at 7 p.m.

