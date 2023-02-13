Behind the one-two punch of Landon Modro and Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest cruised past Heart of Illinois Conference host Heyworth 68-44 on Friday. They also maintained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest’s 14-game win streak ended after a 53-46 loss to Putnam County Feb. 7 at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Fieldcrest-Heyworth

The Knights (22-7, 8-2) were on top 14-7 after eight minutes and 34-19 at halftime.

Modro had 23 points, while Ruestman followed with 22.

Fieldcrest-Putnam Co.

The Knights headed into the fourth quarter with a 34-30 lead, but saw the Panthers score 23 points over the final eight minutes. Ruestman had 13 points, while Jozia Johnson followed with 10.

Fieldcrest hosts Eureka Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Notes: For the fourth time on the season, the Knights will face El Paso-Gridley. This one will be on Saturday at home as part of the Seneca Regional with a start time of 5 p.m.