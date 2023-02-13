Behind the one-two punch of Landon Modro and Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest cruised past Heart of Illinois Conference host Heyworth 68-44 on Friday. They also maintained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest’s 14-game win streak ended after a 53-46 loss to Putnam County Feb. 7 at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Fieldcrest-Heyworth

The Knights (22-7, 8-2) were on top 14-7 after eight minutes and 34-19 at halftime.

Modro had 23 points, while Ruestman followed with 22.

Fieldcrest-Putnam Co.

The Knights headed into the fourth quarter with a 34-30 lead, but saw the Panthers score 23 points over the final eight minutes. Ruestman had 13 points, while Jozia Johnson followed with 10.

Fieldcrest hosted Eureka on Tuesday. The Knights entertain Fisher this Friday in the league and home finale at 7 p.m.

Notes: For the fourth time on the season, the Knights will face El Paso-Gridley. This one will be Saturday at home as part of the Seneca Regional with a start time of 5 p.m.