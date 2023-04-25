Despite only one hit, Fieldcrest defeated Heart of Illinois Conference guest Lexington 2-1 Monday afternoon at the middle school.

In other games, guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley pounded out 15 hits in a 19-4 win over the Knights Friday at the middle school. It was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Deer Creek-Mackinaw blanked Fieldcrest by a final of 3-0 Thursday at Joe Bratcher Field. Host Tremont doubled up the Knights 4-2 on Wednesday.

Lexington-Fieldcrest

The lone safety was a two-bagger off the bat of Layten Gerdes. The Knights (4-9, 3-5) got a run in the first and the other in the fourth. The Minutemen plated their tally in the top of the seventh.

Koltin Kearfott saw his record rise to 2-4 with a complete game five-hitter. He walked two and struck out six.

GCMS-Fieldcrest

The Falcons got three runs in the top of the first, five in the second and 10 in the fifth.

L. Gerdes hit a three-run homer in the third. Kearfott and Eli Gerdes each had two hits, while Jordan Heider dipped to 2-2 with the decision.

Fieldcrest-DCM

The contest was scoreless until the Chiefs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. They added two more in the sixth.

Tyler Serna allowed two earned runs on seven hits over six to go with one walk and six strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss. He had one of the guests’ four hits along with Kearfott, Lucas Anson and Lucas May.

Fieldcrest-Tremont

A run in the top of the fifth inning put the Knights ahead 2-1 before three in the bottom half gave the Turks the lead for good at 4-2. E. Gerdes provided two of the three Fieldcrest hits. Kearfott allowed just one earned run on four hits over six, but was the tough luck loser.

The Knights had a road matchup yesterday with El Paso-Gridley at South Pointe Park. They stay on the road today with a 4:30 p.m. encounter against Fisher.