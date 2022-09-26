Knights start road swing with a toughie

MINONK – Over the next three weeks, Fieldcrest will board a bus for a game. That begins Friday with a 7 p.m. contest with Heart of Illinois Conference large division foe Tri-Valley in Downs. The Vikings are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in divisional play. Through five games, they have scored 180 points. Their offense operates out of the spread and has been adept moving the ball on the ground and through the air.

“It’s really tough,” commented Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer of attempting to slow down the Vikings. “They have a super talented running back (Blake Regenold). Even if you stop the run, they can hurt you with the pass with No. 10 (Grant Fatima). Up front, you can see how well they are coached.”

Regenold, who gained 1,003 yards as a junior, went for 206 in a week four victory over Tremont. He has scored 10 touchdowns on the season. Fatima is a senior tight end, while senior Jacob Bischoff is the center.

T-V shifts between a 3-4 and 4-3 scheme on defense. Regenold is a linebacker, while Fatima starts in the secondary. The Vikings have allowed just 60 points.

“The way they attack the ballcarrier,” said Meyer when asked what impresses him most about the Vikings’ defense. “You rarely see one guy make the tackle. They have multiple guys near the ball.”

Fieldcrest scored a pair of touchdowns this past week versus Le Roy, so the offense is showing some signs.

“It was encouraging,” Meyer said, “The first drive, we had a big play that got us into the red zone, but we could not cash it in. I was really happy how we competed for four quarters. We had a goal line stand at the one. Not too many teams would do that down 33-7. That says a lot about them and our program.”

Josh Roop is in his 16th season at T-V with a 121-42 record. In 2021, the Vikings won the division and posted a 12-1 mark. That lone blemish was by a 42-14 score in the two A semifinals at eventual champion Wilmington. T-V beat the Knights 54-6 last season and lead the all-time series 11 to eight.

Notes: According to Meyer, junior Aiden Hurd (concussion) is questionable for T-V. He has missed the last two games.