Fieldcrest High School suffered a 3-1 defeat to Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Monday in the Eureka Baseball Regional at Joe Bratcher Field.

In regular-season action, Heyworth upended the Knights by a 6-4 score in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase Saturday morning at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Host Seneca handed Fieldcrest a 5-1 loss on Thursday.

Fieldcrest-DCM

A run-scoring double by Layten Gerdes got the Knights (7-15) on the board in the top of the fifth inning, but that was the only offense they could muster. The Chiefs got three runs, all unearned, in the bottom of the third.

Gerdes finished with three of the eight hits. Koltin Kearfott dipped to 2-6 with the decision.

Heyworth-Fieldcrest

A 4-1 lead for the Knights dissolved when the Hornets struck for four runs in the top of the fourth. Jordan Heider and Tyler Serna had two hits apiece, while Lucas Anson was the pitcher of record.

Fieldcrest-Seneca

The Knights avoided a shutout with a run in the top of the seventh. Heider, Serna and Eli Peterson accounted for the three hits. Heider fell to 4-3 with the loss in relief.