Knights run into buzzsaw named T-V

MINONK – Fieldcrest averted a third shutout on their initial possession of the second half. They made also Heart of Illinois Conference large division guest Tri-Valley punt for one of the few occasions on the season.

Outside of that, it was all Vikings in a 54-6 victory Friday evening at Veteran’s Park. The win also secured a playoff berth for T-V (6-0, 3-0).

Seventy of Fieldcrest’s 114 yards came on the opening drive of the third quarter. On a fourth-and-goal from the T-V 2, Koltin Kearfott (10 carries, 38 yards) found the end zone.

The Knights (0-6, 0-3) tested the Vikings’ last line of defense for almost the entire contest.

“We were having success against their secondary,” Freeman noted. “We felt we could throw on them. Our issue has been bad route running or bad timing or bad throws or turnovers.”

Notes: Despite running for a TD, Kearfott threw four interceptions, which the guests turned into 27 points. For the first time, both of the 40-second play clocks were in operation at VP.

See full article on Oct. 7 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0