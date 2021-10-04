 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Knights run into buzzsaw named T-V

  • Updated
IN THE SHOTGUN

IN HIS HANDS – Fieldcrest’s Koltin Kearfott catches the center snap during Friday’s 54-6 loss to Tri-Valley at Veteran’s Park (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

MINONK – Fieldcrest averted a third shutout on their initial possession of the second half. They made also Heart of Illinois Conference large division guest Tri-Valley punt for one of the few occasions on the season.

Outside of that, it was all Vikings in a 54-6 victory Friday evening at Veteran’s Park. The win also secured a playoff berth for T-V (6-0, 3-0).

Seventy of Fieldcrest’s 114 yards came on the opening drive of the third quarter. On a fourth-and-goal from the T-V 2, Koltin Kearfott (10 carries, 38 yards) found the end zone.

The Knights (0-6, 0-3) tested the Vikings’ last line of defense for almost the entire contest.

“We were having success against their secondary,” Freeman noted. “We felt we could throw on them. Our issue has been bad route running or bad timing or bad throws or turnovers.”

Notes: Despite running for a TD, Kearfott threw four interceptions, which the guests turned into 27 points. For the first time, both of the 40-second play clocks were in operation at VP.

See full article on Oct. 7 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fieldcrest bounces EP-G

Fieldcrest bounces EP-G

MINONK - Fieldcrest dealt El Paso-Gridley their first Heart of Illinois Conference loss Tuesday evening by scores of 25-14, 25-18.

Rockets overcome Henry

Rockets overcome Henry

ROANOKE - The Tri-County Conference hosts posted a 25-21, 25-9 triumph over Henry Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Hornets polish off GCMS

Hornets polish off GCMS

EUREKA - A total of 15 fourth quarter points sent the Hornets past Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7 F…

Tremont runs past Eureka

Tremont runs past Eureka

EUREKA - In Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener, Tremont controlled the second half in a 48-17 win over Eureka at McCo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News