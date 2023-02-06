Related to this story

R-B routs Ottawa Marquette

Roanoke-Benson concluded the Tri-County Conference portion of the schedule with a 62-26 drubbing of Ottawa Marquette at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Eureka picks up win number 20

Eureka recorded their 20th win of the campaign Monday night after a 46-33 verdict over Heart of Illinois Conference visitor Ridgeview.