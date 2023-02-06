No team is hotter in the Heart of Illinois Conference than Fieldcrest. The Knights’ boosted their win streak to 14 straight after a 57-36 verdict over Deer Creek-Mackinaw Friday at Virgil Jacobs Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, the Knights stunned host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 74-73 in double overtime this past Tuesday. They handed host Midland a 61-50 setback Wednesday evening.

Fieldcrest-DCM

After a 10-4 first period, the Knights (21-6, 7-2) kicked it into overdrive, as they went into intermission with a 33-10 advantage.

Koltin Kearfott scored 15 points off the bench, while Landon Modro followed with 10.

Fieldcrest-GCMS

It looked bleak for the Knights, who trailed 58-52 with 63 seconds left. They scored the last six points of regulation that included a hoop from Brady Ruestman with 10.8 ticks to go to forge a 58-all tie. A three-pointer by Ty Cribbett of the Falcons with 10.5 left in the first OT tied it at 65. The guests took the lead for good on one of two Eddie Lorton free throws with just point five seconds to go in the second extra session.

Connor Reichman had a team-high 18 points, while Modro and Ruestman and followed with 13 apiece.

Fieldcrest-Midland

The guests held a 39-38 lead after three before they pulled away in the fourth, Modro poured in a game-high 24 points, while Jozia Johnson was next with 10.

The Knights step out conference Tuesday to take on Putnam County. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. from RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.