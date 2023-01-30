Knights pull away from the Turks

Fieldcrest created separation in the second quarter to storm past Heart of Illinois Conference guest Tremont 64-41 on Jan. 24.

Elsewhere, the Knights extended their winning streak to 11 in a row after a 49-42 decision over Ridgeview Friday in Colfax.

Tremont-Fieldcrest

A 17-10 advantage after eight minutes ballooned to 40-25 at halftime.

Landon Modro finished with a game-high 24 points for the Knights (18-6, 5-2).

Fieldcrest-Ridgeview

The Knights built on an 18-14 lead after eight minutes to 36-25 at the break. Modro led with 15 points followed by Eddie Lorton with a dozen.

Fieldcrest, the current holders of the McLean County traveling trophy, had a road tilt Tuesday against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and last night to Midland. The Knights head to Virgil Jacobs Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. contest this Friday opposite Deer Creek-Mackinaw.