Knights pull away from the Turks

Fieldcrest created separation in the second quarter to storm past Heart of Illinois Conference guest Tremont 64-41 on Jan. 24.

Elsewhere, the Knights extended their winning streak to 11 in a row after a 49-42 decision over Ridgeview Friday in Colfax.

Tremont-Fieldcrest

A 17-10 advantage after eight minutes ballooned to 40-25 at halftime.

Landon Modro finished with a game-high 24 points for the Knights (18-6, 5-2).

Fieldcrest-Ridgeview

The Knights built on an 18-14 lead after eight minutes to 36-25 at the break. Modro led with 15 points followed by Eddie Lorton with a dozen.

Fieldcrest, the current holders of the McLean County traveling trophy, have a road tilt Tuesday against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with a start time of 7 p.m. The game can be heard via streamlive at www.wgcy.wordpress.com/listen-live and then click on the network1sports link at the bottom of the page.