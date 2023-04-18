For the second straight Heart of Illinois Conference game, Fieldcrest grabbed victory via the walk-off in a 5-4 triumph over Heyworth Wednesday at the middle school.

Monday’s nonconference contest with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at South Streator was called off because of unplayable diamond conditions.

Heyworth-Fieldcrest

Lucas May began the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. He would come home with the winning run when Zach Johnson drew a walk with one out and the bases loaded. Jordan Heider had two of the eight hits for the Knights (3-6, 2-2).

Tyler Serna started and allowed just one earned run over five and struck out six, but Koltin Kearfott (1-3) finished up and qualified for the win.

A scheduling conflict postponed Thursday’s league affair with Deer Creek-Mackinaw from Joe Brachter Field. It has been rescheduled for this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Yesterday, Fieldcrest hit the road to Tremont in HOIC competition.