Fieldcrest saw Heart of Illinois Conference host Fisher cut into a lead twice on Thursday, but the Knights prevailed 11-6. It was their first road victory of the spring.

In other games, the Knights got Le Roy 11-10 Monday at the middle school. El Paso-Gridley knocked off Fieldcrest 11-2 Wednesday at South Pointe Park.

Fieldcrest-Fisher

The Knights (6-10, 5-6) held leads of 6-1 and 7-4 only to see the Bunnies whittle it down to a run. However, the guests scored four in the top of the seventh inning to provide more breathing room.

Jordan Heider picked up three hits and drove in four runs, while Coltin Perry (two hits, three runs batted in), Lucas May (two hits) and Tyler Serna (two hits). Heider moved to 3-2 with the victory, while Layten Gerdes closed it out for a save.

Le Roy-Fieldcrest

Three runs in the bottom of the fifth put the Knights on top to stay at 11-10. Serna (1-2) went the last three frames on the mound to pick up the win.

Gerdes provided two hits and four RBIs, while Perry and Lucas Anson (two RBIs) also tacked on two hits apiece.

Fieldcrest/EP-G

The guests held a 1-0 lead before the Titans exploded for 10 runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Gerdes (three) and Heider (two) combined for five of the six hits. Serna suffered the loss.

The Knights welcome Prairie Central to the middle school this Friday at 4:30 p.m.