Knights lose to the Chiefs

Deer Creek-Mackinaw piled up 509 yards of total offense in a 64-14 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference large division foe Fieldcrest on Friday at Jim McDonald Field. The hosts built up a 58-6 lead at halftime,

The two scores for the Knights (1-7, 0-4) came on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brady Ruestman to Michael Beckett and a two-yard toss by Kash Klendworth to Isaac Kpa.

In other week eight games from around the league:

El Paso-Gridley (6-2) 34, Tremont (1-7) 8

Ridgeview/Lexington (8-0) 41, Heyworth (2-6) 6

Morrison 56, Le Roy (3-5) 6

Forreston 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-5) 12

