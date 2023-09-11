Fieldcrest put together a complete performance in a 36-14 victory over Ridgeview/Lexington Friday at Veteran’s Park in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference matchup. The Knights (2-1) scored three touchdowns in the second period to go into halftime on top at 22-0. Eddie Lorton rushed for two touchdowns, as he rushed 38 times for 173 yards. Brady Ruestman ran for a TD and threw a 34-yard score to Jozia Johnson. Fieldcrest rolled up 300 of their 385 yards of total offense on the ground.