MINONK — Any kind of win would have felt euphoric for Fieldcrest.

The Knights blew a 20-point advantage Friday evening, but they got a huge defensive stand in a 20-19 victory over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Veteran’s Park. The last triumph between the white lines was April 9, 2021, a span of 868 days.

“Cannot put into words. It’s been a long time coming,” Fieldcrest head coach Nick Meyer said. “We will be happy about it for a couple hours then it’s onto Friday.”

The Knights took the initial drive of the second half with half a field, as the Trojans were unsuccessful on an onside kick attempt. The hosts had the ball at the co-op 49. It took 13 plays and eight minutes and 16 seconds off the clock, but Fieldcrest found the end zone on a 5-yard run by Eddie Lorton. Brady Ruestman found Jackson Hakes for the two-point conversion and the hosts enjoyed a 20-0 lead with just over 3½ minutes left it the third quarter.

The Knights, who rushed for 361 yards in all of 2022, rolled up 235 on Friday.

“For us, the goal is to establish the run,” said Meyer. “We are going to run the ball. We are going to run the ball to win. We are going to run the ball even if we lose.”

After being held in check in the first half, the visitors got life in the second. Touchdown runs from Conner Telford (1 yard) and Seth Robertson (9 yards) cut the margin to 20-13.

D/G-SW recovered a Knights fumble at the Fieldcrest 44 with 4:49 left. Robertson hauled in a 15-yard pass from Telford on a third and 10 to keep the drive alive. On a first-and-goal from the 9, Robertson found the end zone for a 20-19 score with 82 seconds to go.

While logic dictates the visitor goes for two and the win, that is what the Trojans did, which was no surprise to the Knights.

“The way they moved the ball in the second half and they scored three touchdowns, I would not have blamed them. I would have done the same thing,” Meyer said.

On a quarterback draw, Telford was bottled up by a slew of Fieldcrest defenders to keep the score at 20-19.

While the Knights had been getting pushed around after intermission, they came up money when it mattered.

“It’s huge. Our kids gave up a lot of big plays and points last year,” said Meyer, “The kids have been working hard. We do not have a lot of depth. The defense needed that.”

D/G-SW attempted another onside kick, which was nullified due to an illegal touching penalty and Fieldcrest took over at the Trojans’ 49. On a third-and-three, Ruestman went up the middle for 5 yards and a first down to seal it.

Lorton finished with 113 yards on 29 carries and three TDs. Hakes added 84 yards on six rushes, with 73 of those on the first offensive play of the season after Jozia Johnson intercepted a Telford pass at the 1-foot line. Hakes’ big gain got the ball to the D/G-SW 26. Lorton finished off the drive with a 5-yard TD.

In other season-opening results from around the Heart of Illinois Conference and future Fieldcrest opponents:

• Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Ridgeview/Lexington 13

• LeRoy 14, Moweaqua Central A&M 12

• Heyworth 34, West Hancock 28

• Dakota 48, Fisher 12

Tri-Valley 35, Warrensburg-Latham 7

• El Paso-Gridley 49, Macon Meridian 20

• Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Alton Marquette 16

Notes: The Knights outgained the co-op 179 rushing yards to 53 in the first half. In the second, the Trojans had an edge of 165 to 56. Hakes, Johnson, Braydin Eplin and Braden Hahn tied for team-high honors with eight tackles.