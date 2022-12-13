 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights fly by the Trojans

Fieldcrest was a 70-53 winner over guest Dwight on Monday.

At the Colmone Classic hosted by Spring Valley Hall, the Knights tripped Rock Falls 64-61 Saturday afternoon. Stillman Valley tipped Fieldcrest 60-57 Thursday evening. Pontiac downed the Knights 65-47 to wrap up pool play on Wednesday.

Dwight-Fieldcrest

The Knights (3-4) extended a 36-29 halftime cushion to 53-41 after three.

Connor Reichman led the way with 19 points. He was followed by Brady Ruestman (15) and Eddie Lorton (12).

RF/Fieldcrest

The Knights led 55-33 after three periods before they held off a late Rockets’ charge.

Ruestman scored a career-high 23 points, while Reichman (15) and Landon Modro (11) also finished in double figures.

Fieldcrest-SV

The Knights led at the end of the initial three quarters before the Cardinals rallied.

Ruestman netted a game-high 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Modro (13) and Jordan Heider (11).

Fieldcrest-Pontiac

The Knights hung with the Indians for a quarter, as they trailed just 16-12 after one. Pontiac outscored Fieldcrest 23 to nine over the next eight minutes to lead 39-21 at intermission.

Modro had 17 points, while Ruestman was next with 10.

Fieldcrest entertains Olympia this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: Koltin Kearfott (neck) took to the court for the first time this season against Dwight. Princeton outlasted Pontiac 62-57 in Saturday’s title game of the Colmone Classic.

