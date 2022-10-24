Knights fall to the Turks

Despite a season-high 300 yards of total offense, Fieldcrest was on the short end of a 20-6 score to Heart of Illinois Conference large division guest Tremont on Friday at Veteran’s Park. The Knights (1-8, 0-5) took the lead in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Eddie Lorton (24 carries, 106 yards). The point after was missed and Fieldcrest led 6-0. The Turks scored twice in the second period and tacked on another score in the fourth.
Brady Ruestman threw for a career-best 194 yards. Landon Modro finished with eight catches for 106 yards, while Jozia Johnson had four for 92.
In other week nine games from around the league:
El Paso-Gridley (7-2) 30, Tri-Valley (7-2) 22
Ridgeview/Lexington (9-0) 41, Le Roy (3-6) 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-5) 33, Heyworth (2-7) 7