Knights fall to Stockton

  • Updated
GOING LEFT

GET OUT OF THE WAY – Fieldcrest’s Ethan Stoeger applies a stiff arm on Dustin Oppold of Stockton during the guests’ 63-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Veteran’s Park (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

MINONK - Stockton rolled up 388 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns in a 63-6 win over Fieldcrest Saturday afternoon at Veteran's Park.

The Knights (0-7) averted the shutout on a 10-yard TD run by Ethan Stoeger, which was set up by a Loren Gensler fumble recovery.

“This does not sound like I’m trying to undersell it, but Ethan Stoeger is a four-year starter and he’s never had a carry up until this year,” pointed out Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman. “He’s worked really hard. He deserved to score that touchdown.”

The Blackhawks (3-4) saw 11 different players record a carry. Ian Broshous led with 91 yards on just five attempts, 55 of which came on a TD jaunt with 57 seconds left in the first half.

Notes: The Knights won the time of possession battle 33 minutes and 34 seconds to 14:26.

