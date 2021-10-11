Knights fall to Stockton

MINONK - Stockton rolled up 388 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns in a 63-6 win over Fieldcrest Saturday afternoon at Veteran's Park.

The Knights (0-7) averted the shutout on a 10-yard TD run by Ethan Stoeger, which was set up by a Loren Gensler fumble recovery.

“This does not sound like I’m trying to undersell it, but Ethan Stoeger is a four-year starter and he’s never had a carry up until this year,” pointed out Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman. “He’s worked really hard. He deserved to score that touchdown.”

The Blackhawks (3-4) saw 11 different players record a carry. Ian Broshous led with 91 yards on just five attempts, 55 of which came on a TD jaunt with 57 seconds left in the first half.

Notes: The Knights won the time of possession battle 33 minutes and 34 seconds to 14:26.

