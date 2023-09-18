Thirty-eight unanswered points on Friday guided Tri-Valley to a 55-12 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover triumph over Fieldcrest in Downs. A quarterback sneak by Brady Ruestman cut the deficit to 17-6 before the Vikings scored the final five touchdowns. Cole Klein rushed for five scores. Lucas Anson (eight carries, 43 yards) had the other TD for the Knights (2-2). T-V had 304 of their 370 yards of total offense on the ground. The Knights ended up with 194 yards of total offense.