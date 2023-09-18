Thirty-eight unanswered points on Friday guided Tri-Valley to a 55-12 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover triumph over Fieldcrest in Downs. A quarterback sneak by Brady Ruestman cut the deficit to 17-6 before the Vikings scored the final five touchdowns. Cole Klein rushed for five scores. Lucas Anson (eight carries, 43 yards) had the other TD for the Knights (2-2). T-V had 304 of their 370 yards of total offense on the ground. The Knights ended up with 194 yards of total offense.
In other contests from around the league and future Fieldcrest opponents:
Le Roy 47, Tremont 0
Heyworth 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Ridgeview/Lexington 50, Fisher 18
Harrisburg 47, Alton Marquette 0