Fieldcrest pounded out 19 hits in a 14-4 win over the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy/Normal Calvary Christian Academy co-op on May 2 at the middle school. It was called in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.

In other games, Prairie Central dealt the Knights a 5-1 home loss Friday afternoon. Putnam County upended the Knights 13-6 Saturday at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville.

BCCA/NCCA-Fieldcrest

After they spotted the guests an early run, the Knights (7-12) got three in the bottom of the first and tacked on five in the second. Koltin Kearfott collected three hits that included a home run. Lucas Anson and Jordan Heider also provided three hits, while Zach Johnson, Lucas May and Tyler Serna followed with two apiece.

Heider moved to 4-2 with the win, as he allowed just one earned run on four hits over five and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Prairie Central-Fieldcrest

A three-run spot in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth put the Hawks on top at 5-0, The Knights got their offense in the sixth. Johnson picked up two of the six hits, while Serna dipped to 1-3 with the loss.

Fieldcrest-Putnam Co.

One at-bat changed the entire complex of the contest, as Andrew Pyskza launched a pinch hit grand slam in the bottom of the third to give the Panthers a 7-2 advantage. Heider and Layten Gerdes had two hits apiece, while Kearfott fell to 2-5 with the setback.

The Knights meet Heyworth this Saturday at 10 a.m. from Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington as part of the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.