Fieldcrest suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of Peru St. Bede on Wednesday. The Bruins broke a one-all tie with three in the bottom of the second inning. The Knights’ defense committed four errors, which led to four unearned runs. Koltin Kearfott was the tough luck loser, as he fell to 0-2. He allowed six hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. Jordan Heider had two of the three hits, while a single from Tyler Serna plated Heider in the seventh for the Knights (1-3).
Fieldcrest was supposed to host Eureka in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener yesterday at the middle school. The Knights travel to Downs this Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game against Tri-Valley.
Notes: Mother Nature halted Saturday’s doubleheader with Seneca at the middle school.