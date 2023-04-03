Fieldcrest suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of Peru St. Bede on Wednesday. The Bruins broke a one-all tie with three in the bottom of the second inning. The Knights’ defense committed four errors, which led to four unearned runs. Koltin Kearfott was the tough luck loser, as he fell to 0-2. He allowed six hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. Jordan Heider had two of the three hits, while a single from Tyler Serna plated Heider in the seventh for the Knights (1-3).