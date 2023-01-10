 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Knights defeat conference foe

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Fieldcrest ended the State Farm Holiday Classic on a high note, as they upended Heart of Illinois Conference rival El Paso-Gridley 58-40 on Dec. 29 at Normal West. The game did not count in the league standings.

Elsewhere, the Knights defeated league host Le Roy 66-60 on Friday. Fieldcrest posted a 66-35 road triumph over Henry on Monday.

EP-G/Fieldcrest

The Knights (10-6) got out to a quality start, as they built a 12-5 advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter. They led 23-21 at halftime and 38-30 after three. Connor Reichman fired in a career-high 24 points. He was followed by Dallas Cook with 10 points.

Six-foot-three Micah Meiss, the son of head coach Nathaniel Meiss, accounted for 31 of the Titans’ 40 points.

Fieldcrest-Le Roy

The guests held a 49-48 lead going into the final eight minutes, as they moved to 2-2 in the HOIC.

Landon Modro was one of four players in double figures with 18 points. He was followed by Reichman (15), Brady Ruestman (12) and Nathan Cook (10).

Fieldcrest-Henry

The Knights eventually separated themselves from the Mallards after a 16-14 first period. Jozia Johnson led with 15 points followed by N. Cook (13), Modro (11) and Reichman (10).

Fieldcrest entertains Roanoke-Benson this evening with a 7 p.m. tip.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest had little difficulty with the Rock Island junior varsity to start pool play competition in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec.…

Wrestlers drop triangular

Wrestlers drop triangular

Eureka suffered a pair of losses on Thursday. The Hornets (5-7) fell 57-24 to host Kewanee and 42-36 to Knoxville. Gavin Alliss (113 pounds), …

Rockets lose first league game

A good second quarter was followed by a dismal third period Friday night for Roanoke-Benson in a 58-40 Tri-County Conference loss to Marquette…

Hornets reign again

Eureka won the Macomb-Western tournament for the second consecutive time after a 48-44 triumph over Illini Bluffs Dec. 30 at Western Hall. In …

R-B knocks off the Huskers

R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News