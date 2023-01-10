Knights defeat conference foe

Fieldcrest ended the State Farm Holiday Classic on a high note, as they upended Heart of Illinois Conference rival El Paso-Gridley 58-40 on Dec. 29 at Normal West. The game did not count in the league standings.

Elsewhere, the Knights defeated league host Le Roy 66-60 on Friday. Fieldcrest posted a 66-35 road triumph over Henry on Monday.

EP-G/Fieldcrest

The Knights (10-6) got out to a quality start, as they built a 12-5 advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter. They led 23-21 at halftime and 38-30 after three. Connor Reichman fired in a career-high 24 points. He was followed by Dallas Cook with 10 points.

Six-foot-three Micah Meiss, the son of head coach Nathaniel Meiss, accounted for 31 of the Titans’ 40 points.

Fieldcrest-Le Roy

The guests held a 49-48 lead going into the final eight minutes, as they moved to 2-2 in the HOIC.

Landon Modro was one of four players in double figures with 18 points. He was followed by Reichman (15), Brady Ruestman (12) and Nathan Cook (10).

Fieldcrest-Henry

The Knights eventually separated themselves from the Mallards after a 16-14 first period. Jozia Johnson led with 15 points followed by N. Cook (13), Modro (11) and Reichman (10).

Fieldcrest entertains Roanoke-Benson this evening with a 7 p.m. tip.