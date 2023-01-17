Knights continue mastery of EP-G

For the third time in less than three weeks, Fieldcrest hung a loss on El Paso-Gridley. The latest was a 55-42 final Monday evening in the quarterfinals of the McLean County tournament at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Elsewhere, the Knights doubled up Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62-31 Saturday afternoon in the tourney at EP-G. Fieldcrest posted a 57-37 win over EP-G in Heart of Illinois Conference action Friday evening. The Knights ran past guest Roanoke-Benson 67-46 on Jan. 10.

Fieldcrest/EP-G

The Knights (14-6) led 14-9 after eight minutes of play and increased their advantage to 34-20 at intermission.

Eddie Lorton pumped in a game-best 20 points, while Connor Reichman was next with 11. In the process, Fieldcrest ran their winning streak to seven in a row.

DCM-Fieldcrest

The Knights began to pull away after they opened a 17-10 advantage at the conclusion of the first period.

Reichman and Landon Modro each finished with 20 points.

EP-G/Fieldcrest

After a nine-all first quarter, the hosts outscored the Titans 31-16 over the next 16 minutes to take control.

Reichman led the way with 21 points, as the Knights improved to 3-2 in the league.

R-B/Fieldcrest

The hosts led 18-8 after one and 30-20 at the break. Brady Ruestman had a team-high 17 points, while Modro was next with 13.

Fieldcrest returns to Shirk this Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tourney semifinal contest against Lexington.