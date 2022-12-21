Knights blow by F-C

Fieldcrest was able to pull away from Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell Tuesday evening to score a 60-31 victory. The Knights (6-4, 1-2) outpointed the Falcons 20 to four in the second period to head into halftime on top at 35-14. Brady Ruestman was one of four players to reach double figures with 13 points. He was followed by Eddie Lorton (12), Koltin Kearfott (11) and Landon Modro (10).