Knights blow by F-C

Fieldcrest was able to pull away from Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell Tuesday evening to score a 60-31 victory. The Knights (6-4, 1-2) outpointed the Falcons 20 to four in the second period to head into halftime on top at 35-14. Brady Ruestman was one of four players to reach double figures with 13 points. He was followed by Eddie Lorton (12), Koltin Kearfott (11) and Landon Modro (10).
The Knights take on Aurora Christian next Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the opening round of the State Farm Holiday Classic from Normal West. AC is the second seed out of 16 squads behind St. Joseph-Ogden. Reigning small school champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin has been bumped into the large school division.