Knights blanked by Vikings

All of Tri-Valley points came before intermission in a 41-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference division guest Fieldcrest on Friday. The hosts churned out 511 yards of total offense. Blake Regenold (eight carries, 190 yards) and Grant Fatima (seven. 75) each reached the end zone on three occasions.

Quarterback Brady Ruestman completed 12 passes for 106 yards for the Knights (1-5, 0-3). Eddie Lorton recorded six catches for 55 yards, while Landon Modro was next with five for 45.

In other week six games from around the league as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4) 46, Tremont (1-5) 0

Ridgeview/Lexington (6-0) 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-3) 12

Ottawa Marquette 40, Le Roy (3-3) 17

Fulton 44, Stockton (2-4) 6

Heyworth (2-4) 2, Fisher 0-2) 0 forfeit