 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Knights blanked by Vikings

All of Tri-Valley points came before intermission in a 41-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference division guest Fieldcrest on Friday. The hosts churned out 511 yards of total offense. Blake Regenold (eight carries, 190 yards) and Grant Fatima (seven. 75) each reached the end zone on three occasions.

Quarterback Brady Ruestman completed 12 passes for 106 yards for the Knights (1-5, 0-3). Eddie Lorton recorded six catches for 55 yards, while Landon Modro was next with five for 45.

In other week six games from around the league as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4) 46, Tremont (1-5) 0

Ridgeview/Lexington (6-0) 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-3) 12

Ottawa Marquette 40, Le Roy (3-3) 17

Fulton 44, Stockton (2-4) 6

Heyworth (2-4) 2, Fisher 0-2) 0 forfeit

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka shuts out GCMS

Eureka shuts out GCMS

Eureka proved to be lousy homecoming guests, as they rolled to a 42-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melv…

R-B/E blanks IB

R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

Twenty-six unanswered points guided Le Roy to a 33-14 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover decision over Fieldcrest Friday evening at Vetera…

Locals fare well in league events

Locals fare well in league events

Roanoke-Benson repeated as Tri-County Conference tournament champions on Wednesday at Wolf Creek near Pontiac. Kaden Harms and DJ Norman each …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News