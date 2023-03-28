Fieldcrest used the home cooking Friday afternoon to shutout Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5-0 at the middle school.

Elsewhere, Eureka used some lethal bats to hand Midwest Central a 14-4 defeat Thursday at the middle school. The contest was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule. In March 21 games, the Hornets fell 8-6 to Putnam County at Ken Jenkins Field in Granville. Derrick Wiles provided a two-run double. Ben Jablonski was charged with the loss. The Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to Henry at Bob Newell Field. On Monday, Eureka held off Washington 10-8 at Brian Wisher Field, while the Rockets outlasted Stark County 16-10 at Wyoming.

RBLW-Fieldcrest

The Knights (1-2) got one in the bottom of the second, two in the third and two in the sixth. The rest was left to Jordan Heider, who fired a complete game three-hitter. He walked one and struck out six. Tyler Serna collected three hits, while Koltin Kearfott with two.

RBLW’s hits came from Isaiah Beyer, Kody Knecht and Worth Schirer. Henry Koehler was tagged with the defeat.

MWC-Eureka

Drew Dingledine (three) and Jablonski (two) combined for six hits and five runs batted in, while Austin Wiegand collected two hits. Carson Gates and Zech Lapp plated three runs apiece.

On the mound, A. Wiegand fanned seven over four frames for the win for the Hornets (3-1).

Fieldcrest-Henry

The Mallards broke a two-all tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Knights, who pushed a pair in the third, struggled to make contact, as they struck out 17 times. Kearfott scattered eight hits, walked two and fanned six over six, but took the loss.

Eli Gerdes and Layten Gerdes had the guests’ two hits.

Eureka-Washington

The Hornets saw a 10-3 lead dwindle to a pair in the seventh, but Tanner Wiegand recorded the final out to record the save for Eli Maynard.

Eureka pounded out 14 hits and received three from Gates, who also drove in three. Lapp (two hits, two runs batted in), Dingledine (two hits) and A. Wiegand (two hits) were other offensive stalwarts.

RBLW-SC

Beyer picked up three hits and had a pair of RBIs along with Knecht (two hits, three RBIs) and Nolan Hunter (two hits two RBIs). Brendyn Silva recorded the win in relief.

The Hornets were supposed to travel to Chillicothe to take on Illinois Valley Central Tuesday, while RBLW visited Bob Newell Field for the Tri-County Conference opener with Henry. The Knights were slated to visit Dunlap yesterday that was pushed back from Saturday due to the weather. Today, the Rockets face Henry at 4:30 p.m. from Bill Zeman Field. On Saturday, the Hornets (Brimfield/Elmwood) and the Knights (Seneca) both stay home for doubleheaders to start at 10 a.m., respectively.

Notes: Fieldcrest’s road game at Seneca on Wednesday was rained out. Dunlap replaced the original date that was a trip to Peru St. Bede. The weather also wiped out Eureka’s home doubleheader versus Lincoln on Saturday as well as RBLW’s visit to Le Roy.