Knights back for some home cooking

MINONK – For the first time in nearly three weeks, Fieldcrest will suit up for a home game, as they entertain Le Roy on Friday. Kickoff for the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover encounter is set for 7 p.m. The Panthers enter with a 2-2 record, as a two-game win streak ended with a 29-12 loss this past week to division rival and guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Le Roy operates out of the double wing-T.

“They’ve been running that for a long time,” Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer noted. “We just have to be disciplined and bring the physicality.”

Among their ballcarriers include junior Matt Stupefert, who ran for 93 yards against Tremont, and sophomore Bo Zeleznik (21 carries, 100 yards versus the Turks), the son of Panthers’ head coach BJ Zeleznik. Le Roy has scored 78 points over four games.

Junior linebacker Brody Bennett had 11 tackles against Tremont. The Panthers, who have allowed 87 points, use a 4-3 scheme,

“Defensively, they’re similar to their offense. They put a lot of good athletes on the field,” said Meyer.

Meanwhile, the Knights (1-3) are still looking for a breakout from the offense.

“For us, be more consistent and execute,” simplified Meyer. “We want to run the ball and finish off drives. We have to get better up front and find our identity on offense, whether it be running it or throwing it.”

With Mike Allen retired from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, BJ Zeleznik is now the longest tenured coach in the HOIC. He is in his 20th season at his alma mater with a 120-74 record. In 2021, Le Roy went 3-6, but did defeat Fieldcrest 34-18, as they lead the all-time series five to one.

According to Meyer, Jackson Hakes, Aiden Hurd and Dalton Mrazek all missed the Eureka game with undisclosed injuries. Their statuses for Friday are unknown.

Notes: Jim Zeleznik, the father of BJ and grandfather of Bo, directed the Panthers’ program from 1979 to ’00. He posted a 140-79 record that included a two A crown in ’96.