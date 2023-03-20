The indoor portion will end this weekend and serve as a precursor to an outside shift. The following is capsule look at the locals’ prospects:

Eureka

The Hornets will be in two A…but not until 2024. For this spring, they will stay in the smallest of the sport’s three classes.

The girls won the program’s 18th sectional title in ’22 and first under fourth-year head coach Brandon Heider. Eureka placed eighth at the state finals and saw three relays bring home medals: the four by four (fifth), four by eight (seventh) and four by two (ninth). At least three individuals return off those, while all four in the four by two of seniors Laurel Munson and Grace Wegner plus sophomores Sophie Musselman and Kayleigh Tharp.

The expectations are once again high for the relays.

“Both the four by four and four by eight we’re hoping we can be in the top three to top five,” pointed out Heider. “We have all the girls back. We have six or eight who are battling for spots in the all the relays.”

Munson, an Olivet Nazarene signee, was a state qualifier in the long jump, while senior Sophie Kaufman (400) and sophomore Meika Bender (800) also both advanced to Charleston.

According to Heider, he is pleased participation numbers are trending upward.

“We’re back up to 30 and I think we’ll have 35 next year,” he pointed out. “We have some depth. It’s helpful. We lost Claire Albertson last year on the four by eight and still medaled. We’re going back up in the right direction post-COVID.”

Meanwhile, the boys had the four by four of seniors Charlie Bardwell and Gabe Schmidt along with junior Carson Lehman place eighth. They’ll shoot for a higher finish. The four by eight of Bardwell and Lehman plus seniors Gabe Gerber and Luke Rinkenberger also advanced to state competition.

“I would say our four by four and four by eight based off last year,” stated Eureka coach Brett Charlton, who begins his 22nd spring. “We have any number of guys who can make those relays. I think we’ll have a good year.”

Historically, each of those quartets has been a staple, as the Hornets have combined for 28 state medals (15 with the four by four, 13 in the four by eight). The four by eight has sped to the finish line in first on five separate occasions (1996, ’97, ’02, ’04 and ’05), while the four by four has twice in ’07 and ’21, which saw Lehman as part of the foursome.

“We have good kids,” explained Charlton. “We usually have more than four we can rely on. A little competition really helps. They push each other. They know they have to work hard to earn a spot. That’s a big key on any relay.”

Other state qualifiers back in the fold are Bardwell (800) and senior Carson Gold (triple jump).

According to Charlton, Eureka is in the mid-50s as it relates to participation.

“I think it’s always our goal to get as many out as we can,” the former Hornets’ and Illinois State University sprinter commented. “We have around 55 so that is good. Track is a numbers game. You have 18 events. The more kids you can get out the better you are in each of those events.”

Notes: Both squads could go 13 miles east for the EP-G Sectional. The four by four medaled six consecutive seasons from ’10 through ’15. According to Charlton, junior Tyler Heffren has opted to play basketball on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit. For ’24, Eureka’s listed enrollment of 445.125 will be above the 420 cutoff for one A. They were in two A from ’16 through ’19 as well as in ’21 and ’22

Fieldcrest

For the first time in the respective program’s history, there will be co-coaches in the form of Carol Bauer and Mara McDonough. There are total of 16 girls out and 10 boys, none of whom are seniors. Bauer sees the top girls as senior Carolyn Megow (throwing events), junior Clare Phillips (long distance) and first-year Macy Gochanour (middle distance and hurdles).

For the boys, look for a pair of sophomores in Caleb Krischel (long distance) and Nathan Buchanan (relays).

Notes: The Knights are projected to make the 10-mile trek south to EP-G for the sectional

The Illinois Prep Top Times Meet is set for this Friday (one A, 4 p.m. start) and Saturday (two A, 9 a.m.). It will again be held at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Monday, the outdoor portion starts as Fieldcrest is supposed to travel to Seneca for a seven-school event, while the Eureka boys are scheduled to host Metamora. Both are slated to start at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Hornets’ girls are supposed to take part in a 4:30 p.m. triangular with host Metamora and Peoria Notre Dame.