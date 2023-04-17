Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson were part of a seven-team co-ed meet on April 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

In other action, the Eureka boys and LWRB were in competition Thursday at Lewistown and Downs, respectively. LWRB was on hand for the Rollie Morris Invitational Saturday at Spring Valley Hall.

El Paso-Gridley/Fieldcrest/Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland/Hopedale Christian Life Academy/LWRB/Tremont/DCM

LWRB won two relays in the form of the four by four (Alexis Tolliver, Brooklyn Getz, Elly Heineke and Brianna Harms) along with the four by eight of Lyla Unzicker, Getz, Heineke and Harms. Landon Martin picked up wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump. Makenzie Knepp (400), Colin Delagrange (800), while Emmie Knepp and Bricen Wilson swept the triple jump for the co-op. Fieldcrest got first place finishes from Macy Gochanour (300 hurdles) and a sweep of the discus from Jackson Hakes and Pru Mangan.

EP-G ended up with team honors, while LWRB was second on each side.

John Levingston Invitational

The four by four of Carson Lehman, Rylan Bachman, Zeke Mason and Gabe Schmidt reached the finish line first. Other winners included Tucker Hinkle (3200), while Bachman and Jake Morin tied in the 200,

Eureka tallied 102 points, three better than Williamsville, out of a pool of 12, to take team honors.

T-V Invite

Harms stole the show, as she won the 200, 400 and 800. Heineke took first in the 3200 along with Clayton Grebner in the high jump, LWRB also picked up first in the four by eight of Carter Hodel, Toby Ulrich, Jackson Beer and Delagrange.

The host Vikings swept the team standings (nine for the boys, 10 with the girls), while LWRB was runner-up on each side.

Rollie Morris Invite

The four by eight of Unzicker, Heineke, M. Knepp and Harms ended up first. Heineke (1600) and Delagrange (3200) were other winners. There 13 boys’ and girls’ teams on hand with Streator and Princeton the respective first place finishers.

Monday’s co-ed quad at Eureka with LWRB, Princeville and Tremont was moved back to Tuesday due to the weather. The Eureka girls participate in the Geneseo Invite today at 4 p.m. This Friday, Fieldcrest is part of the co-ed EP-G Titanomachy at four, while the Eureka boys are part of the contingent at the Metamora ABC Meet slated for a 5 p.m. start.