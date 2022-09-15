Inaugural class to be enshrined

The Hornet Way, which was created earlier this year, is the brick pathway that leads to McCollum Field and eight-lane track. It is in place as a tribute to those who had made significant contributions to the Eureka High School athletic program, demonstrated strong leadership, high moral character, proper ethical conduct, outstanding sportsmanship and unselfishness. The first group will be recognized this Friday with an induction ceremony to take place at 5:30 p.m. in the EHS Auditorium. In addition, the group will be introduced at halftime of the homecoming football game against Fieldcrest.