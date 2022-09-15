Inaugural class to be enshrined

The Hornet Way, which was created earlier this year, is the brick pathway that leads to McCollum Field and eight-lane track. It is in place as a tribute to those who had made significant contributions to the Eureka High School athletic program, demonstrated strong leadership, high moral character, proper ethical conduct, outstanding sportsmanship and unselfishness. The first group will be recognized this Friday with an induction ceremony to take place at 5:30 p.m. in the EHS Auditorium. In addition, the group will be introduced at halftime of the homecoming football game against Fieldcrest.
Those recognized will include the 1998 boys’ cross country team, the first state champion in the history of the school; Leonard Savage, who served as EHS Principal from ‘68 to ’95; George Chianakas, who was the school’s first-ever individual state champion in the discus in ’43, Craig Gerdes, who has served as the public address announcer for the various sports teams since ’83 as well as former coaches Terry Aldridge, Ron Eeten, Warner McCollum, Tim Meiss, Jim Sanders, Don Samford, Ed Steinbeck and Krista Swanson.