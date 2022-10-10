Hornets, Vikings to vie for outright division lead

EUREKA – While the winner of Friday’s game will not wrap up the Heart of Illinois Conference large division crown, that team will earn at least a share. Eureka travels to Downs to take on Tri-Valley with a 7 p.m. start. Each squad is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the division and their lone loss has come to Ridgeview/Lexington.

“For them especially if they beat us,” pointed out Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman. “We, on the other hand, have Dee Mack (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) and they’re scary. It’s huge stakes on both sides. These games we knew would be huge down the stretch.”

The Vikings’ spread attack is led by senior running back Blake Regenold, who erupted for 240 yards and five touchdowns (four rushing, one kickoff return) this past week in a 60-14 victory at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“The Knox kid at quarterback has been playing really well, but if we can keep Regenold in check...,” Bachman said.

Senior Andy Knox is the signalcaller. Another person to keep an eye on is senior tight end Grant Fatima, T-V is first in the HOIC in scoring with 282 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have the conference’s top scoring defense, as they permitted just 41 points.

T-V shifts between a 3-4 and 4-3 scheme on defense. Regenold is a linebacker, while Fatima starts in the secondary. The Vikings are second to Eureka in points allowed with 74.

“They’re fast. They’re a lot like us,” said Bachman, who also mentioned senior lineman TJ Klein (255 pounds) and senior linebacker Jacob Bischoff, who is the center on the other side of the ball.

Eureka’s offense, which is second in the HOIC with 270 points, will look to rebound after a five-turnover performance against R/L.

“We have to protect the football,” simplified Bachman. “You’re not going to win a lot of football games with five turnovers. Those types of things have to be cleaned up.”

Josh Roop is in his 16th season at T-V with a 123-42 record. In 2021, the Vikings won the division and posted a 12-1 mark. They lost 42-14 in the two A semifinals at eventual champion Wilmington. T-V handed Eureka a 29-7 setback in ’21, which evened the all-time series at three apiece.

Notes: According to Jason Bachman, Rylan Bachman sustained a leg injury versus R/L that caused him to miss some game action, but he did return. He added Carson Gold (fractured fibula) is expected to return for the opening round of the playoffs.