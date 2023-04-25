Eureka hosted a co-ed triangular on April 18 with Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson and Princeville.

Elsewhere, the Eureka girls traveled northwest for the Geneseo Invitational on Thursday, while LWRB was part of a tri in Granville. On Friday, the Eureka boys competed in the Metamora ABC Meet, while Elly Heineke of LWRB won the 3200 at the Falcon Invite hosted by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Eureka participated in Monday’s co-ed Elmwood/Brimfield Invite.

LWRB-Princeville-Eureka

The girls swept all four relays, the four by one (Alayna Garza, Sophie Musselman, Callie Schumacher and Janae Walder), four by two (Garza, Leah Sears, J. Walder and Laurel Munson), four by four (Claire Albertson, Adeline Hubert, Natali Roth and Meika Bender) plus the four by eight (Cora Strawn, Reagan Gerber, Sophie Kaufman and Munson). The boys nabbed three with the four by one (Jake Morin, Dakota Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Gabe Schmidt), four by two (Morin, R. Bachman, Justis Bachman and Carson Lehman) along with the four by four (Schmidt, R. Bachman, D. Wiegand and Zeke Mason). Individual winners came from J. Walder (100), Morin (100), Munson (200, long jump), Garza (100 hurdles), Schumacher (300 hurdles, triple jump). Mason (high jump), Aaron Eastman (200), Kaufman (400), Gabe Gerber (800), Isabelle Axelson (1600), Gabe Royer (110 hurdles), Braelyn Walder (shot put), Carys Mayo (pole vault), Owen Stoller (pole vault), Camron Manning (triple jump) and Craig Shipley (discus). LWRB received first place showings from Brianna Harms (800, high jump) and Landon Martin (long jump).

Eureka swept team honors on each side of the ledger.

Geneseo Invite

Despite being the smallest of seven teams at the event, the Hornets held their own, as they took second behind the host Maple Leafs. The four by four of Kaufman, Albertson, Naomi Roth and Munson placed first.

Bender was a double winner in the 800 and 1600 along with Musselman (200) and Nao. Roth (3200).

LWRB-Stark County-Putnam Co.

Harms recorded three victories in the 200, 400 and high jump, while Heineke (1600, 3200), Martin (l00, long jump) and Alexis Tolliver (100, long jump) each tasted gold twice. Other winners were Bricen Wilson (200), Wyatt Brown (400), Lyla Unzicker (800), Colin Delagrange (1600), Reese Cargill (300 hurdles), Rosemary Rients (discus), Clayton Grebner (high jump) and Emmie Knepp (triple jump).

The co-op finished first on each of the team races.

Metamora ABC

Two relays claimed first in the A division of the four by eight that consisted of Lehman, Brady Monk, Gabe Gerber and Charlie Bardwell and the B quartet of Jacob Skutt, Tim Rogers, Luke Rinkenberger and Jackson Vogel. Individual winners were Bardwell (A, 800 and 1600), Schmidt (C, long jump), D. Wiegand (A, 100), Lance Wiegand (B, 400), Andrew Perry (A, 3200), Tucker Hinkle (B, 3200) and Landon Wierenga (B, discus).

Eureka and Mahomet-Seymour tied for first in the A portion of the event with 88 points. Galesburg (81) nipped the Hornets by a point in B.

E/B Invite

Quartet victors included the four by one (Grace Wegner, Kayleigh Tharp, Kaufman and Musselman), four by two (Grant Hetz, Peyton Wiegand, A. Eastman and L. Wiegand), four by four (Kaufman, Bender, J. Walder and Munson) and the four by eight (Nao. Roth, Strawn, R. Gerber and Nat. Roth). Munson recorded first place wins in the 200 and long jump along with Axelson (800), Nao. Roth (1600), Albertson (3200), Royer (300 hurdles), Musselman (high jump), Levi Eastman (high jump) and Sears (triple jump). The girls ended up first as a team, while the boys were second to the hosts.

Eureka hosts the co-ed Roger Washburn Invite this Friday at 4 p.m.