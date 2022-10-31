 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets tame Tigers to move on

110322-wcj-spt-eurekafootball

HEADED RIGHT – Camron Manning of Eureka attempts to evade Beardstown’s Owen Quigley during Friday night’s opening round playoff game at McCollum Field. The Hornets were victorious 49-6.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

Beardstown struck first, but Eureka struck more often. The Hornets (8-2) spotted the Friday guests an early lead before they erupted for seven unanswered touchdowns in a 49-6 victory in the first round of the three A playoffs at McCollum Field. A 22-yard run to the house by Rylan Bachman and Carson Gold’s point after put the hosts on top at 7-6 in the second quarter and the rout was on.

Eureka busted the game open with three TDs in the third period that was highlighted by two Jake Morin scores to Justis Bachman (42 yards) and Camron Manning (three yards). A 31-yard Morin toss to J. Bachman and Gold’s kick made it 49-6, which triggered a running clock over the last seven minutes and 17 seconds.

Morin, who threw for four TDs, was highly accurate on the night, as he completed 17 of 21 passes for 292 yards. J. Bachman had seven receptions for 137 yards, Drew Dingledine, who also had a TD grab, was next with six catches for 108 yards. The Hornets finished with 435 yards of total offense.

Beardstown was limited to 146 yards of total offense, 76 of which came on their lone scoring drive. Manning recorded two quarterback sacks, while Dakota Wiegand had one. J. Bachman also had an interception, which set up his 42-yard TD reception from Morin.

In other round one playoff contests around the Heart of Illinois Conference:

Ridgeview/Lexington (10-0) 47, Madison 14

Tri-Valley (8-2) 44, Clifton Central 0

Farmington 40, El Paso-Gridley (7-3) 30

Notes: The win pushed the Hornets’ playoff record in home games to six up and five down.

