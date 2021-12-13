 Skip to main content
Hornets surge past Le Roy

  • Updated
HOOPING IT UP

NOSE ON THE BALL – Eureka’s Tyler Tate defends Ian Johnson of Le Roy on Friday night. The Hornets handed their guests a 51-40 defeat (For the Journal/John McDonald).

EUREKA - An 18-6 run propelled the Heart of Illinois Conference hosts to a 51-40 victory over Le Roy on Friday night. It also allowed the Hornets (5-2, 2-0) to keep the McLean County traveling trophy.

A field goal by Tyler Tate snapped a 31-all tie and started the hosts on the winning path.

“I do not know if I was confident, but I was hoping,” said Hornets’ coach Aaron Dohner of one game-changing run. “We hit a few shots, but the key was got a few stops.”

Tyler Heffren led all scorers with 23 points. The Panthers (6-2, 2-1). who saw a six-game win streak end, got 13 points from Luke Stuepfert.

Notes: Eureka handed out 16 assists and committed just two turnovers. The first did not occur until five minutes and 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Le Roy’s initial attempt at the free throw line came with 6:30 to go in the third. There a total of nine ties.

See full article on Dec. 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

