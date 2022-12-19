Hornets sting the Vikings

Eureka put two players into double figures in a 59-48 win over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Tri-Valley on Dec. 13. Tyler Heffren tallied 29 points, while Tyler Tate added 17 for the Hornets (6-3, 3-1). Eureka downed guest Ridgeview 53-36 on Friday behind 21 points from Heffren and 13 from Tate. Heffren tallied 14 points in Saturday’s 45-34 loss to undefeated Prairie Central (10-0) in the Eureka College Shootout at the Reagan Athletic Complex.