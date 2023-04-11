Eureka extended their winning streak to seven in a row after a 10-0 win over Heart of Illinois Conference foe Tri-Valley Monday at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria. It was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

In other contests, the Hornets downed guest Illini Bluffs 3-1 Friday at the middle school. On Saturday, Eureka swept two from host Rockridge in Edgington by scores of 14-7 and 9-2, respectively. The Hornets connected on four home runs to hand host Fieldcrest a 15-4 setback Wednesday at the middle school in Wenona. It was halted after five by the 10-run rule. The Hornets won 6-3 at Delavan on April 3 in a contest stopped after five due to lightning.

T-V/Eureka

A five-run bottom half of the second kick started the attack for the Hornets (10-2, 3-0). Drew Dingledine (three hits, two runs batted in), Carson Gates (two hits, two RBIs), Spencer Wilcox (two hits, two RBIs) and Derrick Wiles (two hits, two RBIs) spearheaded the offense.

Wilcox went all five on the hill to move to 3-1. He walked one and struck out seven.

IB-Eureka

Gates was the hero with a go-ahead two-run single in the lower half of the sixth. Ben Jablonski (1-1) did the rest on the mound, as he weaved a complete game three-hitter. Of the 78 pitches the right-hander threw, 58 were in the strike zone. Jablonski walked one and struck out seven.

IB’s Josh Vaughn, who struck out 20 in a 6-0 win March 30 over guest Brimfield/Elmwood, started for the Tigers, but left with an injury with two outs in the bottom of the second. Vaughn did not permit a run or hit and fanned four before his early exit.

Eureka-Rockridge

Down 5-4, the Hornets erupted for seven in the top of the fourth of the opener. Wilcox had two hits and two RBIs, while one of two hits from Gates was a three-run big fly. Jablonski, Zech Lapp (three RBIs) and Tanner Wiegand also had two hits each. Hadley Hirstein tossed four innings of scoreless relief for the victory. He allowed one earned run and recorded five strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Austin Wiegand collected two hits, highlighted by his third dinger of the spring. Jablonski, Lapp and Dillon Wiles each supplied two hits, while Eli Maynard went five to improve his record to 2-0.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

In their first trip to the plate, the Hornets batted around, as they scored seven runs. A. Wiegand went deep twice, while Ryan Mangold hit a three-run shot and Dingledine (two hits) also left the premises.

Winning pitcher T. Wiegand tossed three scoreless frames and also picked two hits.

Eureka-Delavan

With a 4-3 lead advantage, the Hornets created a little breathing room with two in the top of the fifth. Wilcox had two hits, while Gates drove in two. A. Wiegand struck out 10 over five to move to 2-0.

Eureka travels to Colfax this Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game with Ridgeview.

Notes: Rock Falls was supposed to be on hand Saturday, but were not due to a schedule mix up. They instead went to Stillman Valley with a three-way along with Dakota. This Monday, the Hornets host HOIC opponent Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the middle school. Prior to the 5 p.m. start, Eureka resident Bob Facker will be honored for his 50th and final spring as a high school umpire. He will throw a ceremonial first pitch at 4:45 p.m.